N-Power Records Over 5 Million Applications- Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday revealed that a total of 5,042,001 million youths have applied for the Batch C N-Power programme.

The N-Power portal which was open for registration on June 26, 2020 closed mid night on Sunday August 9 after two weeks extention from the initial closing date.

In a statement made available by the Special Assistant on Strategic Communication to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Halima Oyelade, she disclosed that the online portal closed on Sunday 9th of August, 2020 with a total of 5,042,001 applications.

According to the federal government, 400,000 applicants will be absorbed upon conclusion of the enrollment exercise.

Minister, Sadiya Farouq, assured Nigerians of President Muhammadu Buhari’s committement to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next l0 years.

The ministry would ensure that the applicants as well as the public are kept fully informed on the progress of the scheme, she added.

Meanwhile Nigerians have continued to react on the Federal Government decision to engage only 400,000 youths out of the over 5 million application it received for the programme, while some are calling for the Federal Government to clear the backlog owed previous beneficiaries.

While some have argued that there is no form of progress if the government whose intention is to lift youth out of poverty by creating employment have to disengage other youths to employ others, then it does not make any difference, they stayed.

Below are some of their reactions;

The Nigerian youth deserves employment not disengagement, the FG plan to sack this Batch A & B beneficiaries is totally against its promise to mitigate unemployment.

How can you promise 5 million jobs & you can't even absolve just less dan 500,000 Youths?#NpowerCries#Npower — @destinels_23 (@AdeniranAdeley1) August 12, 2020

We beneficiaries are appealing to the HM to pay us for June and July things are not easy with this covid 19 and permanent us because PMB said no body would lose their job but now is the order way round #npower — Steve (@Festacze) August 12, 2020

As a matter of responsibility and exigency, I urge you to make a press release on the reasons why disengaged beneficiaries are yet to receive their 2 months stipend and their exit package. Continued silence would be perceived as gross incompetence and wickedness. — Haidar Aliyu (@Haidar_Michika) August 11, 2020

And this is supposed to be an achievement? I'm weeping for my country, you guys are even proud to say over 5 million applied for a job of 400k, are you making show off the numbers or you are mocking your unemployed youths? — RITA AKUS (@Rita_Akus) August 11, 2020

Over 5 million applied for a job 400,000 slots. You then exit 500,000 NPOWER volunteers back to the street making the initial figure of unemployed more or less the same.



Have you solved the issue of unemployment?

No.

In summary, there's no wisdom in your action. — George C. Ekuma (@Ekubaba1) August 11, 2020

Ma please where do you plan to keep the rest of the people who has applied for N-power since you are employing only 400k youths out of the 5m applicants — woman of peace building (@HaleematYaqub) August 12, 2020

Batch C will be useless if something tangible is not done to Batch A and B.Sir we regretted for voting this administration. At least I motivated 10 members of my family to vote. We batch A and B are in pain. Attend to us please. Sudden disagreement is disastrous. — Adeabi (@Adeabi9) August 12, 2020