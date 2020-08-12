0 comments

N-Power Records Over 5 Million Applications- Minister

The Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on Tuesday revealed that a total of 5,042,001 million youths have applied for the Batch C N-Power programme.

The N-Power portal which was open for registration on June 26, 2020 closed mid night on Sunday August 9 after two weeks extention from the initial closing date.

In a statement made available by the Special Assistant on Strategic Communication to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Halima Oyelade, she disclosed that the online portal closed on Sunday 9th of August, 2020 with a total of 5,042,001 applications.

According to the federal government, 400,000 applicants will be absorbed upon conclusion of the enrollment exercise.

Minister, Sadiya Farouq, assured Nigerians of President Muhammadu Buhari’s  committement to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next l0 years.

The ministry would ensure that the applicants as well as the public are kept fully informed on the progress of the scheme, she added.

Meanwhile Nigerians have continued to react on the Federal Government decision  to engage only 400,000 youths out of the over 5 million application it received for the programme, while some are calling for the Federal Government to clear the backlog owed previous beneficiaries.

While some have argued that there is no form of progress if the government whose intention is to lift youth out of poverty by creating employment have to disengage other youths to employ others, then it does not make any difference, they stayed.

Below are some of their reactions;

