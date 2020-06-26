N-Power is set to retrench the current employees in the programme in order to begin new intake.

The scheme is a job creation and empowerment programme instituted by the Federal Government of Nigeria through its National Social Investment Programmed under the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

BreakingTimes gathered that the existing workers will be retrenched upon the expiration of their contract under the programme as fresh applications begin on Friday.

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant to Nigerian Ruler on New Media, took to Twitter to announce the beginning of the new applications, saying the portal will be opened by 11:45pm today.

He tweeted: “FLASH: N-Power reopens its portal for fresh applications from 11:45pm tonight. Interested and eligible applicants should visit https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng/signup to register. All the process is completely free! Kindly SHARE for others. Best of luck! Allah ya bada sa’a.”

A Twitter user, @MSIngawa, also advised members of the public to apply for the scheme. “My friend drop that difference aside, go and apply that N-power 😆 nobody on here can give you 30k monthly. At least appreciate PMB for once. 🤡”

