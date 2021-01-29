N1.9tn Petrol Was Consumed By Nigerians In 13 Months — NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it recorded a total of ₦158.04bn from the sale of white products in the month of October 2020.

While white products include petrol, kerosene and diesel, the N158.04bn sales represent 92 per cent increase over the ₦80.15bn sales in September 2020.

The is contained in the October 2020 edition of the NNPC Monthly Financial and Operations Report.

According to the report, total revenues generated from the sale of white products for the period October 2019 to October 2020 stood at ₦1.95tn, with Premium Motor Spirit or petrol accounting for about 99.07 per cent of the total sales with a value of over ₦1.9tn.

In terms of volume, the October 2020 sales figure translates to a total of 1,224.54 billion litres of white products sold and distributed by PPMC within the period compared with 603.39 million litres in the month of September 2020.

This comprised 1,224.20 billion litres of PMS, 0.31 million litres of Automotive Gas Oil, also known as diesel, and 0.033 million litres of Dual Purpose Kerosene.

Total sales of white products for the period October 2019 to October 2020 stood at 16,462.50 billion litres and PMS accounted for 16,344.36 billion litres or 99.28 per cent.

In the month under review, 23 pipeline points were vandalised, representing about 10 per cent increase from the 21 points recorded in September 2020.

Of this figure, Mosimi Area accounted for 83 per cent of the vandalised points, while Port Harcourt Area accounted for the remaining 17 per cent.

In the gas sector, a total of 214.07 billion cubic feet of natural gas was produced in the month October 2020, translating to an average daily production of 6,908.34 million standard cubic feet per day.‌

The daily average natural gas supply to power plants increased by 8.6 per cent to 745mmscfd, equivalent to power generation of 2,801 megawatts.

From October 2019 to October 2020, a total of 3,018 BCF of gas was produced, representing an average daily production of 7,658.88 mmscfd during the period.