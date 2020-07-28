N15.8bn Has So Far Been Spent On Hazard Allowances By Gov – Ngige

Nigerian Federal Government has recently lamented that so far, N15.8 billion has been spent by them on hazard allowances across medical centres as well as in teaching hospitals across the Federation.

This disclosure was made known by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, to reporters during a meeting with the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), recently in Abuja.

The meeting was organized with the need for parties involved to reach a consensus that they both hope will prevent health workers from embarking on strike action.

According to Sen Ngige, he stated that both parties have had an agreement and at such, every outstanding issue presented by the association has been settled, while adding that the federal government is very committed and dedicated towards the task of ensuring that health worker’s are well taken care and provided for.

Sen Ngige also stated by saying that so far, the government has showed its concern to the casualties brought by the pandemic. “N15.8 billion has been spent on various COVID-19 facilities, hazard allowances in teaching hospitals as well as other medical centres in the Country”, he added.

He said that the April and May allowances has already been cleared by the government, which is considered pivotal now that there are shortcomings in expected earnings. He however noted also that June allowances are still pending, due to the budget that was affected by unperceived development projects.

The Minister further said urged that the 20 percent increase in the allowances of health workers inside the COVID-19 facilities should be done soon rather than later.

“Consensus has been collectively reach to put in front the Nominal roll of the health ministry workers and parastatals to six different handling committees”, he noted.

The government according to him has settled all premium for Group life insurance for civil servants, minus those under the revenue generating agency like customs, and NNPC.

In related development, the NARD President, Dr. Aliyu Sokomba lauded the government for its committed desire towards ensuring that progress continues being made in the fight against COVID-19 virus.