Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has ordered the immediate implementation of the N30,000 minimum wage.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, the governor said that the decision to pay the minimum wage was arrived at after a meeting of the labour/government negotiators.

According to him, wage will be paid to officers on lower level, while the consequential adjustment will be made after the final agreement must have been worked out.