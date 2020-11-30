“N81 Million Needed To Cut Grass In Abuja Stadium – Sports Minister, Dare

By Onwuka Gerald

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare, has stated that the government needs N81 million to level the grass that has covered the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

The Minister gave the disclosure in a speech delivered during a seminar organised by the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria.

Mr. Sunday said he had reached out to the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) for review of the stadium, which was built with N53 billion in 2003.

“We went to AEPB so they can come see what can be done to take care of the grass and weed in the stadium; they said they would treat it for N81m.

“There will be a nationwide outcry upon announcement we used N81 million in trimming the grass in the stadium.

“The funds are not ours, which is why we are collaborating with private investors to bring back important components in our infrastructures,” he said.