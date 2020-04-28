N850 Billion Loan: PDP Demands Accountability

The People Democratic Party (PDP), expresses concerns over the approved 850 Billion Naira loan.

Raising concerns on the allegations of financial recklessness plaguing the President Buhari administration.

In a Broadcast signed by National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan. The party faulted the viability of Buhari’s administration to create wealth and stimulate the economy despite the huge natural and human resources at its disposal.

The party raised concerns on the ability to repay the loans, which will affect the economy as well as put a burden on the Nigerian future.

It is even more worrisome that the Loans are not transparently managed as most of them are being trailed by allegations of mismanagement and embezzlement.

The Party advised the senate officers presiding the loan approval that Nigeria will hold them responsible to ensure how the loan is handled.

PDP urged all stakeholders especially in the corporate and private space to ensure management of the loan and it’s pay back in due time.