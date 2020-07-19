NAF Reveals Identity of Ex-classmate Who Killed Arotile

The Nigerian Air Force has revealed the identity of the killer of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot late Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile to be Nehemiah Adejoh.

In a press conference on Sunday in Abuja NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola revealed that Adejoh was the ex-classmate who drove the vehicle that knocked down Arotile who later died in the hospital.

NAF had on Saturday promised to give details of its preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Arotile in a press conference on Sunday.

In a report of NAF’s preliminary investigation, Daramola explained that the late Arotile met three of her former schoolmates at the Air Force Secondary School now Air Force Comprehensive School Kaduna on the day of the unfortunate incident.

“Mr Nehemiah Adejoh, Mr Igbekele Folorunsho and Mr Festus Gbayegun, drove past her in a Kia Sorento SUV, with Registration Number AZ 478 MKA. It is noteworthy that Messrs Adejoh, Folorunsho and Gbayegun are all civilians who live outside NAF Base Kaduna, but were on their way to visit one Mrs Chioma Ugwu, wife of Squadron Leader Chukwuemeka Ugwu, who lives at Ekagbo Quarters on the Base

“Upon recognising their schoolmate, Arotile, after passing her, Mr Adejoh, who was driving, reversed the vehicle, ostensibly in an attempt to quickly meet up with the Deceased, who was walking in the opposite direction.

“In the process, the vehicle struck Flying Officer Arotile from the rear, knocking her down with significant force and causing her to hit her head on the pavement. The vehicle then ran over parts of her body as it veered off the road beyond the kerb and onto the pavement, causing her further injuries”, he said.

He added that the three ex-classmates were immediately detained and subjected to alcohol test but no such substance was found in their systems.

“It was however discovered that the driver of the vehicle, Mr Nehemiah Adejo, did not have a valid driver’s license.

“Being a civil case, the matter will be handed over to the Nigeria Police with a view to further investigating and charging the suspects to court in accordance with extant laws”.

Details of the 24-year-old pilot have been communicated to her family who is still mourning their daughter and sister, he explained

Arotile who hailed from Iffe in the Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State was reported to have died as a result of head injuries sustained in a road traffic accident at the NAF base in Kaduna State on Tuesday, last week.