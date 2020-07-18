NAF To Reveal Details Of Its Investigations On Arotile’s Death

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, has promised to give details of its preliminary investigation into the actual cause of the death of Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile tomorrow, Sunday.



Arotile was reported to have died as a result of head injuries sustained in a road traffic accident at the NAF base in Kaduna State on Tuesday, this week.



According to a statement by the Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, he said she was knocked down by a reversing vehicle driven by an old schoolmate who intended to exchange pleasantries with her.



While promising to give an update of its investigation, Daramola said, “The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) tomorrow, 19 July 2020, hold a press conference to give details on the outcome of its preliminary investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile which occurred on 14 July 2020.

“The event will take place at the Air Marshal MD Umar Blue Room at Headquarters NAF Abuja at 2pm. Accordingly, members of the press are please invited to cover the event.”

The late 24 year old Arotile hailed from Iffe in the Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State and would be buried Thursday, July 23, at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja, with full military honours.