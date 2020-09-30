NAFDAC To Ban Sachets Alcohol In Phases From 2023



The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, has disclosed that beginning from 2023 to the first week of 2024 that it will ban all production of alcohol drinks packaged in sachets.

Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, explained that the uncontrolled access and availability of high concentration alcohol in sachet and small volume PET or glass bottles have been put forward as a factor contributing to substance and alcohol abuse in Nigeria with its negative impact on the society.

Adeyeye who disclosed this on Wednesday revealed that the ban would be done in phases from 2023 through to the first week of 2024 when no company will be allowed to produce and package it in sachets.

She noted that stakeholders had already met on this to outline the negative impact of the product on society, particularly on youths.

She said, “NAFDAC and the Federal Ministry of Health met on this issue with the distillers association, a couple of days ago.

“We let them know that they can think of business because there is nothing wrong about that.

“NAFDAC and Federal Ministry of Heath also have to think about the society, we had a series of meetings at the ministry.

“We all agreed that we are going to carry out the ban in phases

“Pending the time-lapse, the distillers association were told to reduce the level of alcohol drink in sachets, and that they have agreed to do that.

“The distillers association had also been tasked to run a social responsibility campaign against underage drinking, adding that a jingle would soon be on air in this regard.