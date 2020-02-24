NAFDAC warns Nigerians against taking `Maishayi’ tea made by Hausa tea vendors

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has warned Nigerians to be cautious when taking cup of tea popularly known as `Maishayi’ from Hausa tea vendors.

NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja today Monday February 24th. The NAFDAC boss said the agency received information that the Hausa tea vendors now mix intoxicating drugs in the tea prepared for customers.

According to her, the intoxicating drugs include Tramadol, Vieteling, Marijuana and others, could lead to loss of life after consumption.