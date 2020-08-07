Naira Marley Fined N200,000 For Breach Of #COVID19 Guidelines

Nigerian musical artist Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley has been charged by a Mobile Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to pay the sum of N200,000 and tender apologies to the Federal Government in a National daily for contravening the COVID-19 protocols.

Presiding over the issue, Magistrate Idaya Akanni declared him guilty of the four count charge laid against him, and demands further that he pays sum of N50,000 for each of the counts, in addition to tender apology to the Nigerian government, which is to be made public in a National daily.

The accused through further court proceedings, pleaded guilty to all charges that was filed against him.

Charges brought against the artist were the violation of social distancing; the night to morning curfew in the state; negligence on the use of face mask as directed by the President, and finally contravening interstate travel ban.

The indicting, Chief State Council, Udeme Umanah, stated the the artist’s breach of COVID-19 guidelines ordinary is suppose to incur sum of N2,000, but that the court with its prerogative decided to make it N50,000, since the offender admitted to be culpable of the offence.

Responding to the verdict passed on Naira Marley, his lawyer, Mohammad Yunusa said his client was informed by his hosts that called for him to come perform that all necessary confirmations has been done and settled with the government, adding that his client will after this experience advice people more on the benefits of obeying the COVID-19 guidelines.

Meanwhile Chairman, FCT Ministerial Enforcement Task Team on COVID-19 Restrictions, Ikharo Attah urged the people to continue obeying the laid down protocols that is meant to keep them safe against contracting the COVID-19 virus.