Naira Marley: I wake my wife up with my erection

by on March 7, 2020
 

Rap enigma and controversial singer, Afeez  Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley,  has revealed how he wakes his wife  up in the middle of the night with an erection.

Marley who made this known on twitter, wrote “I will wake her up with a sexy hard erection because that’s better than morning coffee”.

The controversial singer  best known as the president of his fan base called, “Marlians”, last December, announced the launch of his record label Marlian Records and unveiled Cblvck, Zinoleesky, MohBad and Fabian

