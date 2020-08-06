Naira Marley In Court For Violating Interstate Travel Restrictions

The police has filed charges against Nigerian musician Azeez Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley who shunned the COVID-19 directives that suspended interstate travel during the lockdown period in June.



Earlier today the police had arrested Naira Marley in Lagos and was kept in their custody and afterwards taken to the Lagos State Special Offences Court at Ikeja.

The Inspector-General of Police was said to have ordered the arrest his arrest today.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Naira Marley presented himself at the command headquarters on Thursday.

He said,”We are in court as we speak, he will be arraigned for violating the interstate travel order. That is the aspect that concerns Lagos State”.

Recall that Naira Marley had travelled from Lagos ton Abuja to hold a concert despite the nationwide coronavirus restrictions.

The concert which held at Silverbird Entertainment Center in Abuja was meant to be a drive-in concert but videos surfaced on social media showing a packed crowd with disregard to the social distancing rule.

Naira Marley, along with the show host Ex-BBNaija star Kim Oprah, flew from Lagos to Abuja for the concert thereby flouting the ban on interstate movement and flights.