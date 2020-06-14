Naira Marley Now Trending As Nigerians Call For His Arrest For Defying Ban On Large Gathering

Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola popularly known by his stage name, Naira Marley is currently occupying the top spot on Twitter trend list, for holding a concert in Abuja despite the ban on gatherings and events of more than 20 people in the country put in place by regime to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the country.
Many Nigerians have been arrested and charged to court for flouting the order including Nollywood star, Funke Akindele and her husband, Abdul Bello for hosting a house party.
The musician had on Saturday uploaded a video of him and his crew alighting from a chartered plane.
The concert by Marley had led to public criticism with many Nigerians calling for his arrest.
See below reactions:
@SecretaryAce wrote: “The number of people at the concert Naira Marley performed in shows that a lot of people don’t believe Coronavirus is in Nigeria. Both the federal government and NCDC have not done enough to prove otherwise.”
@Kingsleyrealz wrote: “Now i can finally say this naira marley is followed by his village people, there is this strong connection between him and prison.”
@ayemojubar wrote: “Naira Marley did it first with Funke Akindele. Sincere there was no stringent punishment for that I know he’ll repeat it, and voilà he did it again in Abuja overnight.
“Lawless citizens, lawless govt, lawless nation.”
@BiyiThePlug wrote: “Naira Marley had a proper concert in Abuja last night, hosted by KimOprah.
“It was supposed to be a drive in concert, but how do you expect people to gbese inside their car? I can’t even see anyone putting on mask.”