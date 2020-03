Controversial Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has revealed the only thing that can make Nigerians happy in this chaotic period.

According to the “Soapy” crooner, the only thing that can make Nigerians happy is to give them money.

“The only thing that can make Nigerians happy on twitter is GiveAway,” Marley said in a tweet.

The only thing that can make Nigerians happy on twitter is GiveAway😂😂 — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) March 26, 2020