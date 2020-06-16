NairaMarley: Airline Apologizes, Says Was Misled Into Thinking They Were Transporting Fashola, Not “Useless Person”

In a letter signed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services, Sam Iwuajoku on Monday said he gave the approval for the flight thinking the passenger was the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika announced recently that the flight company that flew Naira Marley to an Abuja Concert on Saturday has been suspended.



In a statement by Presidential Media Aide Tolu Ogunlesi, the Aviation Minister revealed that the flight which was operated by ExecuJet was approved for the purpose of conveying a service justice from Lagos to Abuja on official assignment.





An attempt to vindicate the airline from attempts by the “Soapy” crooner to “hoodwink” the airline, by impersonating the Minister– has seen the airline describing Marley as “useless”.

The letter, directed to Sirika, Iwuajoku explained that he was oblivious that said passengers were “a bunch of useless people”.

The Letter Reads:

Re: Flight For 13/06/2020 Done By Executive Jets Services Ltd To Abuja”

He said, “We hereby apologise for the above flight with your permit ref: FMA/ATMD/0175/V/V/1268 dated 11th June 2020.

“Please the flight was to carry a judge to Abuja on Sunday, 14th, June 2020 as requested and the permit was granted based on the application but unfortunately, when I called the Judge on Saturday morning to inform him that we have the permit, he then said he has reached Abuja already with a different flight that someone gave him a lift to Abuja.

“So, on Saturday morning, 13th June 2020, my staff called me that they have a charter flight to Abuja, and that the passengers are already in the lounge. As a rule, passenger manifests are always sent to me before departure.

“When I went through the manifest and saw FASHOLA BABATUNDE, I thought it was the Honourable Minister of Works going to Abuja with his men. So, we decided to do the flight since he is a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I didn’t know that it was a bunch of useless people.

“We are very sorry for this mistake and we promise that this would not happen again.”

Travelling between States has been banned during the Coronavirus pandemic and only essential services are approved for air travel.