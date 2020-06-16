NairaMarley: Singer Responds, Says There Was A “Fashola” On Board.

A letter signed by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Executive Jets Services, Sam Iwuajoku on Monday said he gave the approval for the flight thinking the passenger was the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola.



In response, musician Azeez Fashola, whose stage name is Naira Marley, intimated that a “Babatunde Fashola” had indeed been on board, claiming that his younger brother bears the same appelation as the Minister.

“Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashol and u was begging me to tag y’all”.

Lool they asked for our names on the jet though and looooooooool ur pilot is a Marlian and everybody there is a Marlian too.. my name is Azeez Adeshina Fashola and my lil brothers name is moshood babatunde fashola😂😂😂 and u was begging me to tag y’all — nairamarley (@officialnairam1) June 16, 2020

Nigeria’s Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika had announced recently that the flight company that flew Naira Marley to an Abuja Concert on Saturday was suspended.



In a statement by Presidential Media Aide Tolu Ogunlesi, the Aviation Minister revealed that the flight which was operated by ExecuJet was approved for the purpose of conveying a service justice from Lagos to Abuja on official assignment.



Efforts to vindicate the airline from attempts by the “Soapy” crooner to “hoodwink” the airline, by impersonating the Minister– has seen the airline describing Marley as “useless”.

