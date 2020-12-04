Napoli Renames Stadium After Deceased Football Legend, Diego Maradona

By Onwuka Gerald

Napoli’s San Paolo Stadium has been renamed in honour of the deceased footballing legend prodigy Armando Diego Maradona who died last week at age 60.

Naples mayor, Luigi De Magistris made the proposal to Napoli city council few days after Maradona’s demise.

Maradona was identified as an iconic figure in Naples, after leading the club to two Serie A titles during his time from with them from 1984 to 1991 respectively.

The Council in a statement said, “Maradona with possessed talent and magic, honoured the Napoli’s shirt for seven years he played and in return, it made the whole city develop eternal for him”.

“His football victories, not just with the Napoli team, but other places he played, recognized him as one of the best if not the best on the Planet”.

“Maradona was always on the side of the most feeble persons, he fought the prejudices and discrimination that Neapolitan were subjected to inside the City. Thus, making him an idol for football fans across the world”, the statement added.