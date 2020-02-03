NAPTIP Arrests Lebanese ‘Human Trafficker’

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has arrested a Lebanese over his alleged involvement in the trafficking of young Nigerian girls to Lebanon for sex slavery.

NAPTIP arrested the suspect, following the revelation made by Omolola Ajayi in a viral video shared while she was in captivity.

It is expected that NAPTIP will hold a press conference on Tuesday February 4, where more details about the arrest will be provided alongside that of a baby sale deal which was foiled by officials of the agency.

The agency said in its statement;

“The Commander, NAPTIP Lagos, Daniel Atokolo will be on hand to speak to the facts of the case at the press conference. The conference will also feature a moderated question and answer session with the Commander and the suspected trafficker.”