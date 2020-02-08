Nasarawa ‘fake doctor’ in trouble over death of 3-yr-old

A fake medical doctor who has been practicing for two years in Lafia, Nasarawa State, Mudassir Mohammed Idris, has been arrested by the Nasarawa State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

Mudassir had recommended blood transfusion for three-year-old Hauwa Aliyu Gambo who was brought to him for treatment.

During the blood transfusion, the girl developed complications and was rushed to Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital (DASH) Lafia were she died.

Father of the deceased, Alhaji Aliyu Gambo, said “Hauwa was feeling feverish so I gave her mother N9000 to take her to the hospital, but because of how high her temperature was, her mother took her to a nearby patent medicine store operated by Mudassir Muhammad Idris.

“The fake doctor said she needed to be given a drip as well as blood transfusion. He administered the blood and things got worse. She was then rushed to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital where she died.”

The mother of the deceased, who share the same name with her late daughter, Hauwa Aliyu Gambo, said “I am disturbed with the death of my daughter, all I can say is that she was a gift from God and He has taken her, I pray for the repose of her soul.”

A community leader, Abubakar Ubandoma, said “The fake doctor is said to be an indigene of Bauchi State. He used to be an apprentice in a patent medicine store near Lafia neighborhood market, before he later opened his own shop close to the back gate of the market. People started calling him ‘doctor’ after he set up his own shop. I learnt he secured admission to the College of Health Technology Gboko, Benue State, where he is said to be studying Environment Health.”

Some residents described him as a quiet guy who lived a normal life devoid of trouble.

They say he used to administer injections and drips to patients who patronize him.

The NSCDC Commandant, Mahmud Gidado Fari, who paraded the suspect in Lafia, said he was arrested following complaints from the father of the late Hauwa.

According to him, “We have arrested a fake medical doctor; we are charging him to court for culpable homicide because he illegally administered blood on a three-year-old girl, which resulted in her sudden death.”

According to him, he suspect was arrested on January 31, 2020 at Sarkin Pawa Street in Lafia where he runs an unregistered medicine shop and has been practicing medicine for over two years without a medical certificate.

Fari said there was no evidence to show that the suspect was qualified and duly registered to practice as an over-the-counter patent medicine vendor or that he is a registered pharmacist.

During the parade, the suspect said he was a student of the College of Health Technology Gboko in Benue State, and he has been treating people successfully but had not experienced a complicated case like that of the dead girl.

He pleaded for forgiveness from the state government and NSCDC.

The Chief Medical Director of Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, Dr Hassan Ikrama Hassan, called on people to always register with Primary Healthcare centers or hospitals to avoid health calamities.

It would be recalled that in August 2017, the NSCDC arrested a 30-year-old fake medical practitioner, Jonathan Ibrahim, who allegedly infected a six-year-old boy with HIV through contaminated blood transfusion.

Investigation revealed that both the suspect and his wife tested positive to the virus.