Nasarawa Gov Says Killers Of Traditional Ruler, Immigration Officer Arrested

Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule said recently that the alleged kidnappers and killers of deceased Traditional ruler, Amos Ubere and Immigration Officer, Salisu Usman have been apprehended by the police.

He gave this disclosure while briefing reporters on the current progress made at the moniker police training school in the school in the state.

According to him, “if you would recall the murder act committed by unknown gunmen, killing the traditional ruler of Idi village, Amose Ubere, Salisu Usman Maku and Sa’datu Usman Maku.

Continuing, he revealed that the killers have been arrested by police officers in the state.

The governor revealed that efforts made by police officials in collaboration with vigilantes and local hunters resulted to the successful capture of the killers.

Going further, he said the apprehended killers eased the investigations carried out by the police, after they confessed to have committed the act. He added that government of the state would never for once relent in its responsibilities to the people.

He advised the people in Nasarawa to endeavor at any given opportunity disclose information and useful tips that will aid their course in fighting of crime in the state.