Nasarawa Govt Threatens Recede Of Operational Licenses Of Erring Schools

Nasarawa State Government has threatened to recede operational licenses of any private school that will be caught contravening or going against the stipulated lockdown order for schools re-opening.

The threat was issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Mr Usman Abu in Lafia, on Monday.

“We learnt that school principals have directed various parents to send their children back to school from Monday as against government directive of the resumption of only Senior Secondary School Students (SSS) 3.

“This proprietors with their resumption messages, have negated the directives issued by the government that only Students about writing the West African Examination Council (WAEC) are expected to resume, thus SS3 students.

“No school, be it private or public should call students to classrooms, except it be that they are in SS3.

To monitor the situation, the Ministry has established a working party to monitor activities, adding that any school that contravenes the order, will get operational license withdrawn by the Ministry.

Abu advised the management of secondary schools to effectively follow and adhere to the issued directives and avoid unnecessary troubles.