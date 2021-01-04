Nasarawa: Police Nab 40 Robbers, 18 Kidnappers In 2020

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigerian Police Force, Nasarawa State Command has said between January and December last year, it arrested 40 armed robbers, prosecute 30, convicted 5 and placed 5 others under investigation.

The Police Command also stated that it arrested over 18 kidnappers, rescued 20 victims killed 4 within the period of its operations across the state.

The state Commissioner of police, Bola Longe made this disclosure in an operatinal statistics on Monday.

Vanguard reported that CP Longe said, 7 of the arrested kidnappers have been charged to court, secured 5 conviction while 6 were still being investigated.

According to him, 45 cultists were arrested and the number charged to court secured 40 conviction and give still being investigated within the period under review.

Longe added that twenty suspects were arrested for culpable homicide, charged 8 to court, 12 still under investigation.

Relatedly, Longe stated that none of the suspects was convicted within the period, while 40 firearms were recovered through the efforts of the command.

Also the Commissioner said that over 77 ammunitions were recovered while 3 stolen vehicles were recovered in the state.

Similarly, he warned intending criminals to have a rethink and stay away from the state.

Furthermore, Longe noted that the command in collaboration with other sister security agencies was strategizing on how best to secure Nasarawa State.