NASS Summon: Buhari Does Not Care About The Peoples’ Welfare – Secondus

By Myke Agunwa

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has stated that by President Muhammadu Buhari shunning the summon by the National Assembly on the escalating security challenges in the country, he has shown total disregard for the welfare of the citizens.

He added that the President further demonstrated his disdain for the people by shunning the meeting with the members of the National Assembly who are the direct representatives of the people after he had earlier committed himself to be present at the meeting.

Secondus made the disclosure during a media chat on Thursday at Trasncorp Hilton, Abuja while marking his three years in office as the chairman of the PDP.

The opposition party leader disclosed that when he assumed office exactly three years ago, he inherited a party traumatized by loss of a general election, lack of internal democracy as candidates were picked from the headquarters in Abuja but said that his administration had made efforts to stabilize the state and even recorded more successes by gaining additional three states.

Secondus lamented that the nation is being managed by persons who have no commitment to the people saying that the fact the the President made a u-turn on his earlier commitment to honour the invitation to address lawmakers on the breakdown of security architecture in the country is a sign that the president has no empathy for the people and that the nation is on auto pilot.

He said, “They have failed to manage the country well and they are losing it. We have a broken government, no one is in charge and disregarding the nation’s parliament is disregarding the people because the parliamentarians represent the people.

“The truth is that the president disregarded the people by reneging on his commitment 24 hours to the agreed date of addressing the country.

“For the President, the lives of Nigerians no longer matter even as farmers are killed on their farm lands”.

The PDP boss said that the party is yet to take a position on the zoning of the presidential ticket in 2023, adding that it will be absurd to be discussing election matters when the entire country is in disarray. “The party cannot be talking about 2023 when the house is on fire”.

He disclosed that by next year, the party will commence an e-registration exercise that will bring youths on board. He stressed that the party cannot do without the youth adding that since the future belongs to the youth, the party will do everything within its power to ensure that they are positioned to take over the driving seat in the affairs of the country.

“By next year we shall ensure that our offices are digitized so that we can reach out to young people and ensure that everyone is carried along. The party will expand so as to accommodate all those that will join the party” Secondus stated.

On why the party has not explored the provisions of the constitution and move for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari despite all the apparent constitutional infractions Secondus responded:

“We are not a party of propaganda, APC believes in propaganda but we believe that our agenda must be constructive. You are also aware that just last week, the House of Representatives moved a motion for the impeachment and you can find out those who killed that motion for impeachment.

“You are also aware that the National Publicity Secretary spoke on behalf of the party to back the decision of the members of the House of Representatives. The party believed in constructive criticism not propaganda.

“So we are not intimidated by the powers of government but we are constructive, that motion was raised, supported by the leadership and you know, that is why the media must come on, because you also represent the people and you are the watchdog”.

He charged the media to be on its toes and check the excesses of the government to prevent the society from going down.

On the defection of its elected members to other parties even when the party was not in crisis, Secondus accused the leadership of the national assembly for not invoking relevant parts of the constitution to declare their seats vacant. He further said that the party will approach the court to get them thrown out of their positions.

Present at the event were Sen. Adolphus Wabara, Secretary of the party’s Board of Trustee (BoT), Air Commodore Dan Sulieman, BoT member, Sen. Ibrahim Mantu and all the members of the National Working Committee (NWC).