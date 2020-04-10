NASSCO Reveals Register of Poor and Vulnerable Households/ Individuals in Nigeria

The National Social Safety Nets Coordinating Office(NASSCO) released a register of the poor and most vulnerable households in Nigeria.

NASSCO stated that the results have been built rigorously with a transparent process by each state and validated by NASSCO

“The National Social Register of Poor & Vulnerable Households is built through a rigorous, transparent community based targeting process undertaken by states and validated by NASSCO. Here is the distribution of the register by states as at 31st March 2020” NASSCO tweeted

Each state in Nigeria is featured on the register with Zamfara State leading at 291,629 poor households and 1,341,153 poor individuals. Sokoto State has the lowest number of poor households at 3,347 and 18,435 individuals. See register below