N’Assembly Shifts Resumption Date

The National Assembly has postponed resumption of plenary for two weeks.
This is according to a statement released by Ojo Amos, Clerk to the National Assembly, on Saturday.
Plenary was initially slated to resume on September 15, 2020, but both chambers of the National Assembly will now resume on September 29, 2020.
However, no reason was given for the new development.
The statement reads: “This is to inform all distinguished senators and honourable members of the National Assembly that resumption of plenary sessions earlier scheduled for Tuesday 15th September, 2020 is hereby rescheduled for Tuesday, 29th September, 2020. We regret any inconvenience caused by this change of date.”
It would be recalled that the lawmakers adjourned plenary sessions in July to embark on the annual recess which was meant to last for eight weeks.