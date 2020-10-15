NASSPayCutNow Trends As Nigerians Seek Pay Cut For Lawmakers

The hashtag #NASSPayCutNow is currently trending on Twitter, as Nigerians are demanding a decrease in the basic salary of senators in the National Assembly.

@DauntlessNkem wrote: “If they are wondering how they will increase police officers pay let them slash their salaries so that the people who are to protect us can be properly paid.We are tired of paying senators huge money only for them to be sleeping during National Assembly sessions.”

@mayowaonabule said: “Hmmmmmm. How can members of @nassnigeria make more money in a year than an average Nigerian will see in a lifetime. O wrong nauWe need people in @nassnigeria that truly have a heart for the good of the people. This isn’t too much to ask.#EndSWAT #EndSARS #NASSPayCutNow”

@dara_adesanya: “NASS should better get ready to earn 500k per month if they can’t live on that they should go and learn a trade and stop being lazy #NASSPayCutNow”

@Iam_Orpulent: “Cut down these exorbitant salaries and Allowances – We voted you in to represent us; we should dictate what you earn #NASSPayCutNow #NASSBrutalityMustEnd #EndNASS”

The salary of senators in Nigeria is 750,000 naira plus allowances of 13.5 million naira per month. This makes it a total package of 14.25 million naira per month.