National Chairman Of Labour Party, Alh. Abdulsalam, Is Dead

By Seun Adeuyi

Alh. Abdulkadir Abdulsalam, National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), is dead.

Abdulsalam died in the early hours of Tuesday from an undisclosed ailment, according to reports.

Confirming his death, the National Secretary, LP, Barr. Julius Abure, In a statement on behalf of the the National Working Committee (NWC), LP, said “It is with heavy heart, and with deep gratitude to Almighty Allah, that we make this announcement in solidarity with his immediate family, friends and well wishers as we pray for the fortitude and grace to bear this great lose.

“May Almighty Allah forgive him his shortcomings and grant him Aljannatul firdaus. Amin Ya Rabbal Alamin.”

Abdulsalam, who is the traditional title holder of Baraden Paiko, will be buried today in Minna in accordance to islamic rites.