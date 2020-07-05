National Consultative Front: New Political Movement Gains Support

The former Governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa, and former Vice President of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) Issa Aremu have announced their membership of a new political movement called the National Consultative Front (NCF).

While addressing a press briefing conference in Kaduna on Sunday, Mr. Balarabe Musa said the movement is necessary in order to combine efforts from well-meaning stakeholders, to challenge the current security and socio-economic challenges, while salvaging the country from bad governance.

Balarabe said he accepted the membership because some of the promoters of the movement have been his political associates for many years.

The new political movement was announced last week, causing a stir amongst Nigerians and revealing information that a group of 30 eminent Nigerians have formed a new political movement “aimed at driving reforms” in the country.

The group, which is spearheaded by big names– such as Oby Ezekwesili, Human Rights lawyer, Femi Falana and former Senator Shehu Sani–unveiled the name of the new platform as National Consultative Front.

The NCF has also gained support from president of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Mr. Yerima Shettima.

However, at least one person formerly listed as a member publicly denied affiliations with the group.

On their part, Issa Aremu and Yerima Shettima described the establishment of the National Consultative Front as timely, adding that the movement will act as “a pressure group to checkmate the activities of elected political leaders”.