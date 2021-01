By Onwuka Gerald

An Abuja based legal practitioner, Barrister Esther Uzoma Esq, has died.

Her son, Stephen Orji on behalf of the entire family, announced the news of her passing on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

Barrister Esther Uzoma before her passing, was the Convener of the Nigerian Civil Society Situation Room, National Coordinator of Proactive Gender Initiatives (PGI).

The announcement continued that burial arrangement will be communicated shortly after due consultation with her family.