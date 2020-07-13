National Theatre Renovation: The Creative Industry Can Change Nigeria’s Fortune – Sanwo-Olu

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu today at the handover ceremony of the National Arts Theatre, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his full support, and lauding the event as a historic landmark for generations ahead.

According to Gawat Jubril, Senior Special Assistant to Sanwo-Olu, The Lagos Governor further thanked Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele and the Chairman Committee of Bank CEOs, Mr. Herbert Wigwe for “this laudable initiative which will transform the National Arts Theatre”.

According to Sanwo-Olu, he was sworn into office 410 days ago with 1,440 days left; promising that, President Buhari will be invited to Lagos to see the newly revitalized National Arts Theatre, Iganmu Lagos in the next 20-22 months.

He added that the Lagos State Government has always believed that the National Theatre will come back alive someday.

“That is why the massive Train Station was built there which will make movement into the Complex easier and better”, he explained.

Sanwo-Olu intimated more plans for the surrounding environment of the National Arts Theatre which will get to Costain Rounfabout and under the bridge, Ijora and Oto, to kick-start a complete regeneration of the whole area.

He went on to assure Staff of the National Arts Theatre that there would be no job loss for them, sayinf the Creative Industry held the potential to change the fortune of Nigeria.