Nations Need To Come Together As A Vaccine Alone Cannot Solve #COVID19 Crisis – UN Chief, Guterres

United Nation (UN) Secretary General, Antonio Guterres has said that developing a vaccine may not see the end of the ravaging coronavirus, says that Nations need to synergize and ensure even distribution of the vaccines.
Describing COVID-19 as the most threatening in the world today, Guterres explained that nations must join resources to enable citizens get efficient treatment so that more lives can be saved.
According to him, the international community also must devote resources to countries in need so as to improve standard of living of their citizens.
“It is quite understandable why so many put their hopes on vaccines. However, developing it may not see an end to the COVID-19 virus.
The UN Chief stated that little things matters at times like these, saying that Nations need to invest immensely on acquisition of equipment that can be used to save the lives of more people.
“It is also crucial that a vaccine when available should be cheap so that third world countries can afford them, adding that people should desist from spreading false information concerning vaccine development.
“We need vaccine that would serve majority of the public, one that would also be readily affordable”, he added.