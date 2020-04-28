NAUTH Trains Healthcare Workers In S/East On COVID-19 Response Strategies, IPC Principles

As part of the its contributions to the national efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the entire world, the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Anambra State, will today, commence human capacity building series, through training of healthcare workers in different facilities in South East, on COVID-19 response strategies and Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) principles.

The training will be spearheaded by the Rapid Response (RR) team of the Teaching Hospital, led by Dr. Mcginger Ibeneme.

The team is made up of IPC experts in the field of Medicine, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Scientist (MLS) and Wash/Hygiene.

Made up of IPC experts in the field of Medicine , Nursing, MLS and Wash / Hygiene.

This is part of the institution’s contributions to the national efforts against SARS-Cov -2 pandemic , as an premium healthcare destination in the region .Interested Facilities can reach out — Mcginger Ibeneme MBBS (@mcginger22) April 27, 2020

According to updated data gotten from the website of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the South East region which consist of five states have recorded the following number of cases; Abia (2), Anambra (1), Ebonyi (1), Enugu (2) and Imo (1).

Globally, 3,041,777 cases have been reported, including 211,170 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.