NAUTH Ultra Modern Medical Centre Commences Operations From Its Permanent Site In Anambra [PHOTOS]

The new ultramodern medical center at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) in Anambra State, has commenced operations from its permanent site Akammiri.

The faculty was commissioned a some weeks ago by the Anambra Progressives Union ably convened by the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah.

A Statement signed by Senator Ubah’s Head of Strategic Communications, Kamen Chuks Ogbonna said prior to yesterday, the teaching hospital has been operating solely from the temporary site while the permanent site which already boasts of some structures were yet to be put to use over the years with the management citing paucity of funds as well as lack of adequate medical equipments to be used in furnishing the permanent site as some of the reasons for its delay in moving to the permanent site.

The statement read:

“This is to formally inform Ndi Anambra as well as other residents especially our people residing in Anambra South Senatorial District , that the above mentioned hospital built and commissioned a few weeks ago by the Anambra Progressives Union ably convened by the Most Distinguished Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah has commenced full medical services at the facility in the permanent site in Akammiri.

“This auspicious and proactive move by the management of the hospital by putting the newly built and euipped medical facility to immediate use is a laudable one worthy of commendation as it immediately avails our people with the much needed access to medical succour.

“The great sons and daughters of Anambra in their hundreds who rose to the occasion the moment they heard the clarion call by the distinguished Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah and pooled funds together to achieve this great medical intervention for our people also deserve huge commendation.

“The fact that you were cautioned by the State Commissioner for Information in Several Newspaper publications to ignore this clarion call but rather made the decision to ignore the state sponsored action and rallied round the convener Senator Dr Ifeanyi Ubah tells a story of your collective trust and belief in his capacity to deliver.

“The huge number of patients that trooped to the medical centre yesterday greatly highlighted the lacuna in medical succour that our people have been facing in the state over the years and is a further testament that indeed this intervention is very timely and will go a long way in providing medical relief to our people.

“The gigantic medical facility in Awka built by the Anambra Progressives Union is presently being equipped with state of the art facilities also and will be ready for commissioning in a few weeks time.”

It also noted that efforts are ongoing to secure a suitable site for a replica of the Medical Facility for the people of Anambra North “as we all know the circumstances surrounding our previously ongoing hospital project in the State owned College of Education Nzugbe.”

“It is expected that once both hospitals also becomes operational, the existing decay in the medical sector of the state would have been greatly addressed,” the statement added.

See photos below: