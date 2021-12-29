Echo of Nawaz Sharif’s Return Perplexes Ministers

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – December 29, 2021 – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Javed Latif has given a new date for the return of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Talking to Media, Javed Latif said that the hands and feet of the government are swollen on hearing of Nawaz Sharif’s return news. Is anyone satisfied with the performance of the Pakistani government? Everyone in Pakistan is protesting against PTI.

He further said that Nawaz Sharif would be seen in Pakistan in weeks. Before March 23, the hand of the Establishment will be lifted from the head of the government.

On the other hand, senior PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah has said that if the government is holding meetings then we are also meeting someone. They will try to complete their numbers and we will try to reduce the numbers of the government. He further said that PMLN would strongly oppose the mini-budget politically.

On Nawaz Sharif’s return chatter, Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has said that every party wants the Establishment to lay its hands on its head but the Establishment has decided that whichever party comes to power will support it.

Talking to media, the Home Minister has said that there is a lot of noise about the arrival of Nawaz Sharif. Some say he is coming and some say he is not. What difference will the arrival of Nawaz Sharif make?

Nawaz Sharif left Pakistan, what will happen if he returns? Nothing is going to happen. Imran Khan will complete 5 years and will also eliminate inflation in the fifth year.