NBA Decides: ECNBA Declares Akpata Winner Of The 2020 Presidential Election

The Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, ECNBA, has declared Olumide Akpata Winner of the 2020 Presidential election of the association.

Akpata a former Chairman of the NBA Section on Business Law, Olumide Akpata was declared winner by the Chairman of the ECNBA, Tawo Tawo on Friday morning.



Akpata won the elections in a landslide with a total of 9,891 being 54.3 percent of the total votes defeating two SAN Dele Adeshina, SAN and Dr. Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, who polled 3,982 and 4,328 votes respectively.



Also total of 29,636 lawyers were accredited and cleared by the ECNBA to participate in the election, however 18,256 cast their votes through emails and the Short Message Service, SMS, representing 61 percent of the number registered.



The association also voted to elect people into other positions like the First Vice-President, Second Vice-President, General Secretary, Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Welfare Secretary, Financial Secretary, Publicity Secretary and Assistant Publicity Secretary.

The First VP Aikpokpo-Martins won with a total of 6,010 votes defeating six other contestants, the Second VP Adeyemo Debo with 8,794 votes had one person to contend with.

However some supporters of Adesina one of the presidential contestant expressed disappointment in the conduct of the elections alleging that it was not done in a free, fair and transparent manner.

National Coordinator of Adesina Support Group, Adesina Adegbite disclosed this in a statement.

The statement reads;

“On behalf of the Dele Adesina Support Group, we write to express our displeasure over the process and conduct of the NBA Election 2020.

“The ongoing election, which generated a lot of interest within and without Nigeria, has brought another bad testament to the legal profession in our dear country.

“In the build-up to the election, the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) and the leadership of the Bar had promised a free, fair, and credible election that will change the narrative of our recent electoral experience…”

“Our campaign organisation, in keeping with the hallowed tradition of the Bar, which encourages obeisance to rules and regulations, decided to play by the rules and formally complained to the ECNBA when infractions to the Constitution of the NBA were noticed.

“Our ICT consultants have further informed us that though the voting site ostensibly appears credible on the surface, it is apparent that the data uploaded to the site was programmed and pre-configured to achieve a desired result in an obvious case of data diddling.

“Consequently, we have every cause to query the data uploaded on the voting platform as same appear to have the imprint of a manipulated poll.

“Several members of some branches where our candidate enjoys huge support including the Ikeja Branch, Ibadan Branch, Enugu Branch and Ilorin Branch did not receive voting links for election.

“It is on record that none of the aspirants was given an opportunity to interrogate the voting portal prior to the election.

“Surprisingly, the final voters list which was released about 5 hours to the commencement of the poll contrary to the provision of the NBA Constitution (2015) as amended, which provides that same shall be released not later than 28days before the election, contained the names of at least 86 persons alleged to be members of International Diaspora.