NBA Elections2020: Lawyers React As Awomolo writes SANs

Reactions have continued to trail a letter written by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Asiwaju Gboyega Awomolo to a fellow SAN urging him to pull forces and stop junior lawyers from taking over the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

In a detailed letter written to the oldest SAN in Nigeria Chief T Okpoko, Awomolo appealed to him to rise and gather all other SANs to stop junior lawyers from taking over the presidency of the NBA.

According to him if noting is done, the group he described as junior lawyers with higher numbers will snatch the presidency from mother rank of SANs thereby causing the prestigious position to loose it’s honour and integrity.

The letter which is now circulating among lawyers did not home down with the junior lawyers who took to social media to express their dissatisfaction on the level of discrimination by these SANs they look up to.

According to them the position constitutionally is not reserved for only SANs therefore they deserve to vote and be voted for, there was no need for him to have come up with such a letter discriminating hardworking lawyers.

In a hashtag #ProudJuniorLawyer, they were seen campaigning for the right of an eligible lawyer who isn’t a SAN to contest for the same position as long as they meet the requirements.

The #ECNBA of @NigBarAssoc together will all the candidates running in #NBADecides2020 must come out clearly & denounce in clear terms, this undisguised advocacy for #ElectionRigging by Asiwaju Gboyega Awomolo, SAN. He has raised the stakes in a tragically infamous manner.



I'm a #ProudJuniorLawyer and it's time to take over the Bar to save the legal Profession from the anarchy of yesters

I call on young lawyers following me and non-SANs alike, to take this tweet-thread as a clarion call to action!

I call on young lawyers following me and non-SANs alike, to take this tweet-thread as a clarion call to action! To all friends of young lawyers and non-SANs, spread the word.

There are three people who have signified interest to contest for the position, some lawyers are of the opinion that the letter was born out of the Awomolo’s knowledge that one one of the contenders Olu Akpata who is not a SAN is gaining get, Ore recognition and may likely win the elections to become the next NBA president.