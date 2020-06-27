0 comments

#NBA Elections2020: Lawyers React As Awomolo writes SANs

by on June 27, 2020
 

Reactions have continued to trail a letter written by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Asiwaju Gboyega Awomolo to a fellow SAN urging him to pull forces and stop junior lawyers from taking over the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA.

In a detailed letter written to the oldest SAN in Nigeria Chief T Okpoko, Awomolo appealed to him to rise and gather all other SANs to stop junior lawyers from taking over the presidency of the NBA.

According to him if noting is done, the group he described as junior lawyers with higher numbers will snatch the presidency from mother rank of SANs thereby causing the prestigious position to loose it’s honour and integrity.

READ  Foreign Direct investments into Nigeria drops by 43% – UN report

The letter which is now circulating among lawyers did not home down with the junior lawyers who took to social media to express their dissatisfaction on the level of discrimination by these SANs they look up to.

According to them the position constitutionally is not reserved for only SANs therefore they deserve to vote and be voted for, there was no need for him to have come up with such a letter discriminating hardworking lawyers.

In a hashtag #ProudJuniorLawyer, they were seen campaigning for the right of an eligible lawyer who isn’t a SAN to contest for the same position as long as they meet the requirements.

READ  PDP back from Limbo, will reclaim Power by 2019 - Goodluck Jonathan

There are three people who have signified interest to contest for the position, some lawyers are of the opinion that the letter was born out of the Awomolo’s knowledge that one one of the contenders Olu Akpata who is not a SAN is gaining get, Ore recognition and may likely win the elections to become the next NBA president.

Breaking News, Uncat


Grace Udofia


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 