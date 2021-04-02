NBA Probes CCT Chairman Over Assault On Security Guard

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has berated the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, over his alleged assault of a private security guard at the popular Banex Plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Umar was caught in a viral video clip slapping and kicking the security guard following an altercation between them over the space where the CCT chairman parked his car on the premises of the plaza.

The CCT, in a statement, on Tuesday, denied the assault allegation, insisting that it was Mr Umar that was assaulted by “some miscreants” who gathered at the scene of the incident.

In a reaction on Thursday, Rapulu Nduka, NBA Publicity Secretary, Rapulu Nduka, NBA Publicity Secretary, said the body read the statement credited to the CCT spokesman, Ibraheem Al-Hassan.

The body condemned the “display of naked power by a public officer, especially one who, by virtue of his high office, is expected to exhibit a high standard of conduct”.

The NBA regretted the situation involving the head of an agency of government set up to ensure compliance, by public officers, with the code of conduct.

It said as a member of the legal profession, Umar is expected, by the extant rules that regulate the conduct of legal practitioners in Nigeria, to maintain a high standard of professional conduct.

The NBA noted that the prima facie evidence currently available raises questions regarding whether such standards have been met.

Nduka announced a probe into the circumstances that led to the altercation, and promised to ensure an appropriate action is taken to address the incident.