NBA Sues Buhari Over Extension of IGP’s Tenure

By Onwuka Gerald

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has on Friday taken legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari over extending the tenure of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu.

Also present in the case filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos with number FHC/L/CS/214/2021 are the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the IGP.

NBA boss, Olumide Akpata in a statement on Friday stated that the body is seeking a judicial conviction of the constitutionality of the president’s extension of IGP Adamu’s tenure.

The IGP’s tenure was extended by three months after he had on 1 February 1, 2021, clocked 35 years of service as a member of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Meanwhile, President Akpata disclosed further that, the NBA is notified that the more government officials casually disobey the law, the harder it would become to expect citizens to be obedient towards it.

Citizens act upon cues from their leaders and public office holders who violate the laws of the country that they are meant to uphold, and they themselves will discover that sooner or later that their examples will be followed by individuals they purport to govern.