NBA To Governors: Close Of Courts Humiliates Nigeria’s Democracy

The closure of courts across the country is a humiliation of the country’s democracy, the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has said.

At a press conference on the 10th Annual Law Week in honour of Afe Babalola (SAN), the body urged governors to meet the demands of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN).

The NBA also urged the federal government to convene a meeting on insecurity.

According to Adeyemi Adewumi, the branch Chairman, to attain a true separation of power, the judiciary and legislature must be independent of the executive.

The chairman said Section 81 (1) and 123 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, guarantees financial autonomy to the judiciary.

The body recalled that following the non-implementation of the autonomy, JUSUN and Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) sued the government twice at the Federal High Court and won.

Adewumi said the President complied and issued Executive Order 10 which authorised the Accountant General of the Federation to deduct the fund standing with the credit of the Judiciary in the consolidated revenue of each State.

He added: “This was challenged by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF). It is a pity that the Government has allowed this issue to degenerate to the level where Courts and Legislative Houses have to be shut before the right thing would be done.

“The NBA is in solidarity with the demands of JUSUN on financial autonomy for the Judiciary notwithstanding the temporary pains this industrial action may cause to lawyers’ welfare or work.”