NBADecides: Akpata In Early Lead

Eighteen hours after voting commenced in the ongoing election for the next president of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata is maintaining a comfortable lead in the elections.

Akpata one of the major contender for the position is up against two Senior lawyers, Babatunde Ajibade and Dele Adesina who are both Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, amidst controversy wrapped around his candidacy in the election.

The Election is being conducted by the Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association, ECNBA, who has made it possible for members of the Association to monitor the voting progress and watch as votes trickle in.

So far Olumide Akpata leads with 8,836 votes, translating to about 54.0 percent of the total votes cast and is followed by Dr Babatunde Ajibade, SAN, who has 3886 votes while at the third position is Dele Adesina, SAN, with 3650 votes.

Going by the margin so far, one can safely say Akpata has won the NBA 2020 elections considering the number of hours left and number of votes already counted.

The elections which has a total of 29,636 eligible voters commenced at midnight on Wednesday and will allow voters cast their ballots till 11pm Thursday night that is 24 hours scheduled for the exercise.

NBA Result So Far

16,470 ballots were submitted out of the 29,636 eligible voters who registered to take part in the exercise which is about 56 percent , 28, 097 lawyers voted via their email while 17,467 sent their votes through the Short Message Service, SMS.