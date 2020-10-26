NBC Fines Channels TV, Arise, AIT Over #EndSARS Coverage

For what it called unprofessional coverage of the #EndSARS protests, the National Broadcasting Commission NBC, has fined Channels Television, Arise Television and Africa Independent Television (AIT).

This was revealed at a press conference in Abuja on Monday by the Acting Director-General of NBC, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba.

Last week, the NBC cautioned all television and radio stations against broadcasting # EndSARS protests in a way that might embarrass or trigger disaffection, provoke panic or rift in society.

The broadcasting stations were fined N3m each over their “unprofessional coverage” of the #EndSARS protests and the crisis that followed it.

Prof. Idachaba cautioned that further fines would be more serious and announced that DAAR Communications, the owners of AIT, would be charged separately for alleged allegations of a Christian National Centre fire incident.

Idachaba said the impacted media houses were fined N3,000,000 each for breaching the Nigerian broadcasting code provisions.

He threatened that any station that would continue to transmit hate and provoke comments threatening the country’s security would be shut down.