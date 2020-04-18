0 comments

NBC Re-airs The Blacklist’s “Rassvet” Episode In Brian Dennehy’s Honor

by on April 18, 2020
 

The National Broadcasting Company (NBC), on Friday night, honored Brian Dennehy, a versatile stage and screen actor, who died of natural causes in Connecticut (where he was born) on Wednesday, with a special episode of The Blacklist.

Dennehy, who was known for action movies, comedies and classics, recurred as Dominic Wilkinson, the father of infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek) and the grandfather of Elizabeth Keen, played by Megan Boone, in the series starring James Spader and Boone.

The network adjusted its schedule to re-air the “Rassvet” (Dawn) episode, which originally aired on April 26, 2019, at 9 Pm last night.

TVline.com disclosed the re-airing, at exactly 10:29pm, yesterday in a tweet via its Twitter handle.

TVline.com tweeted:

READ  MMM Nigeria begins Payment, Nigerians Confirm

“In honor of Brian Dennehy, who passed away on Wednesday, NBC will re-air #TheBlacklist’s “Rassvet” episode — which featured Dennehy prominently — tonight at 9/8c (after a new episode of the show at 8 pm).”

Health, News

NBC

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 