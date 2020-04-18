NBC Re-airs The Blacklist’s “Rassvet” Episode In Brian Dennehy’s Honor

The National Broadcasting Company (NBC), on Friday night, honored Brian Dennehy, a versatile stage and screen actor, who died of natural causes in Connecticut (where he was born) on Wednesday, with a special episode of The Blacklist.

Dennehy, who was known for action movies, comedies and classics, recurred as Dominic Wilkinson, the father of infamous Russian spy Katarina Rostova (Lotte Verbeek) and the grandfather of Elizabeth Keen, played by Megan Boone, in the series starring James Spader and Boone.

The network adjusted its schedule to re-air the “Rassvet” (Dawn) episode, which originally aired on April 26, 2019, at 9 Pm last night.

TVline.com disclosed the re-airing, at exactly 10:29pm, yesterday in a tweet via its Twitter handle.

In honor of Brian Dennehy, who passed away on Wednesday, NBC will re-air #TheBlacklist’s “Rassvet” episode — which featured Dennehy prominently — tonight at 9/8c (after a new episode of the show at 8 pm). pic.twitter.com/bT2OTjDA6D — TVLine.com (@TVLine) April 17, 2020