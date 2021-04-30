NBS Discredits Ngige’s Claim That World Bank Questioned Nigeria’s Employment Statistics

A claim by Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, that the World Bank has questioned the methodology employed to generate Nigeria’s employment statistics, has been denied by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that the NBS had in a report published on March 15, 2021 disclosed that the number of unemployed people in Nigeria had increased by 1.4 million in six months.

A total of 2,318,389 million Nigerians are willing to work but cannot find work as of December 2020, according to the Labour Force Statistics report.

Analysis fromthe data also revealed that the unemployment rate jumped from 27.1% in Q2 2020 to 33.3% in Q4 2020.

But on Wednesday, while receiving the leadership of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in his office, Ngige faulted the employment index.

The methodology used by the NBS to gather and analyse data was not in line with the global standard of arriving at such statistics, the minister said.

His words, “We have a virtual meeting of the National Economic Advisory Council with the World Bank to look at Nigeria’s modalities for employment statistics data collection.

“There has been a little confusion there as to the accuracy of data generated by the NBS. So, we want to align everything tomorrow.

“The World Bank says the NBS methodology doesn’t conform with the global standard, especially the ILO format of arriving at such Employment Index.”

But, reacting via a Twitter post on Friday, the the statistics body discredited Ngige’s claim, saying that the World Bank never questioned its data.

The NBS said the World Bank can be contacted to verify its statement “in case of doubt”.

The tweet reads: “The World Bank has denied making any such statement and rather together with the economic advisory committee affirmed its confidence, commendation, support and close working relationship with @nigerianstat. The World Bank can be contacted if in doubt.”

