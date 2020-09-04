NCAA Reveal Status of Airlines, As International Flights Resume September 5

Ahead of international flights resumption in Nigeria, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, has released a list of airlines that are approved to fly in and out of Nigeria.

It also included the list of airlines that would not be allowed to operate in the country as the country continues to intensify efforts to curb the spread of the virus.

Attached is the list of airlines approved to operate as well as the airlines that have been denied approval.





NCAA also explained that passengers on approved airlines will be allowed into the country under COVID-19 protocols.

NCAA had earlier announced that international flight operations will commence on Saturday, September 5.

It announced that Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja will resume international operations effective on September 5, 2020.”

It also revealed that other international airports in the country will not be reopened immediately for international flights resumption.

The they listed the airports to include, Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano, Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa and the newly reopened Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu is to closed to international flights until a new date is determined and announced.”