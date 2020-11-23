NCC To Prioritize Collaborating With Universities To Achieve Mandate

By Adejumo Enock

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has promised to increase collaboration with higher institutions of learning across the country so as to distribute information that will boost Nigeria economy.

The Chairman, Board of Commissioners of NCC, Prof. Adeolu Akande, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by NCC Board members to Bayero University, Kano (BUK) on Sunday as part of activities lined up for the 2020 NCC Board retreat held in Kano State.

Adeolu noted the collaboration with citadels of knowledge would aid in achieving its statutory function.

According to him, the NCC , would not be able to achieve its mandate without strengthening collaboration with citadels of knowledge like BUK and other higher institutions of learning to produce the knowledge base needed to support the growth of the telecoms sector.

“The NCC is superintending a sector that is knowledge-driven. In the absence of the citadels of learning, one could only imagine what would have become of the communications industry. So, if we come to Kano, we need to come to the prime centre of learning in Kano and other universities across the state,” he said.

Commending the university for “contributing” Danbatta to the industry, Akande said the sector, which NCC regulates, has also benefited immensely from the knowledge being imparted by the university.

He said the BUK has produced a good ambassador, excellent professional, and a man with administrative acumen and superb human relations in Prof. Danbatta.

“Hence, the Board of NCC decided to visit Bayero University with the EVC, who is a ‘homeboy’ and to show our appreciation for the services of the EVC, an outstanding product of the university, has been rendering to the nation at the NCC.

We are here also to show that we work together and our coming to Bayero University would be an expression of appreciation of Danbatta’s good work at the NCC,” he said.

In his remarks, Danbatta said all the achievements “we have recorded as NCC can be attributed to the team spirit and cooperation between the Management and Board of NCC even as we are poised to achieve more,” adding that “Our profound prayer is that we leave the NCC better than we met it.”

While thanking the university’s management for hosting the NCC’s, Danbatta used the opportunity to also congratulate Prof. Sagir Abbas for his appointment as the 11th Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university.