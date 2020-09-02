NCCA Confirms Resumption Of Lagos, Abuja International Airports

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA on Wednesday confirmed the date for resumption of flights at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, and Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

In a letter with ref NCAA/DG/AIR/11/16/255 Wednesday, signed by Director-General of the NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu, both airports are now approved to resume international flight operations as from September 5, 2020.

NCCA said other airports would be open in due course, adding that the approved airports would be monitored for total compliance with the existing COVID-19 protocols in their operation.

The letter reads:

Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos & Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja to resume international Operations 00.01Z on 5th September 2020

“Other international airports namely Mallam Aminu International Airport, Kano (DNKN), Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa (DNPO), and Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu (DNEN), will remain closed to international flights until a new date is determined and announced.