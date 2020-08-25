NCDC Calls For Vigilance From Health Workers, As International Flights Resume

Head, Surveillance and Epidemiology Department, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Mrs. Elsie Ilori has called on health workers in the country to sustain vigilance and look out for suspicious behavior to the COVID-19 virus as international flights resumes.
She gave this disclosure in Abuja, during update given by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.
According to her, “high rate of suspected COVID-19 cases will calk for quick response from their team that will be stationed at the Airports.
“The commission will make sure that the front line response team will undergo efficient and properly trained on how best to apply the Infection Prevention Control (IPC) strategies for the corona virus disease”, she stated
Continuing, she stressed that the training will do well to help in areas of limited and controlled infection rate to the disease.
“States across the Federation are supposed to have at least a trial centre for every health facility so as to assist health personnel in testing and treating of COVID-19 patients.
She further said that as health workers, that it is part of their responsibility in sustaining high degree of alertness to suspected COVID-19 cases as it will help in facilitating rapid response from them.
“People should continue adhering to safety protocols given by health agencies, as they are all meant to protect the from contracting the COVID-19 virus”, she added.