NCDC Confirms 617 New COVID-19 Infections, More Deaths Recorded

By Seun Adeuyi
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday announced 617 new coronavirus infections in the country.
This was disclosed on the verified Twitter handle of the public health agency, @NCDCgov.
It noted that with the latest infections, the total confirmed cases in the country now stand at 72,757.
According to the NCDC, the new cases were reported in 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
It stated that Lagos and Kaduna states, as well as the FCT, had continued to lead in the number of new infections.
Lagos State recorded the highest number of new cases with 225 infections, followed by Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Kaduna with 181 and 125 respectively.
Others were Adamawa (25), Nasarawa (20), Kano (12), Rivers ( 8 ), Edo (4), Ekiti (4), Bayelsa (3), Ogun (3), Plateau (3), Akwa Ibom (2), Sokoto (1) and Delta (1).
It further disclosed that 139 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection in isolation centres across the country.
The health agency also said in the last 24 hours, it recorded four additional COVID-19 related deaths.
Till date, 72,757 cases have been confirmed, 65,850 discharged and 1,194 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.